    Head of State chairs regular Supreme Council for Reforms meeting

    24 September 2021, 19:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a regular meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The regular meeting of the Council focused on four issues, including national projects, effective commodity-distribution system, systemic measures on export promotion and the draft plan of territorial development.

    Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Kairat Kelimbetov reported on the progress in the development of national projects.

    The Head of State suggested approving the proposed national projects and instructed the Government to adopt the corresponding resolutions within two weeks.

    Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of Trade and Integration, was next to make a report on the formation of effective commodity-distribution system as well as the systemic measures on export promotion.

    President Tokayev also heard a report of Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev on the draft plan of territorial development.

    Addressing the regular meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms were Chairman of the presidium of National Chamber of Entrepreneurs «Atameken» Timur Kulibayev and advisor to the President and Deputy Chairman of the Council for Reforms Sir Suma Chakrabarti.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

