Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State chairs extraordinary meeting of Security Council

    25 June 2023, 12:23

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council during which he heard reports from the Prime Minister, the Prosecutor General, the Chairman of the National Security Committee, ministers of defense, internal affairs and foreign affairs on the measures taken to implement his instructions regarding the situation in the Russian Federation, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Despite the fact that the events in Russia is its internal affair, the people of Kazakhstan followed the situation in the friendly country and took the news with concern. Kazakhstan and Russia share the world’s longest state border.

    The President noted that Russia is Kazakhstan’s strategic partner.

    The Head of State reminded that in the telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin he had expressed support to the measures taken by the Russian authorities to restore the constitutional order and ensure security of its citizens. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the compromised reached on cessation of hostilities.

    According to the President, the rule of law as the foundation of ensuring public order and socioeconomic development should be the key priority of domestic policy of every country, including Kazakhstan.

    During the meeting, the need to ensure financial and economic stability in the country as well as security of the Kazakhstani citizens was noted. The President gave an instruction to heads of all agencies to stand ready to respond to possible threats.

    Following results of the meeting of the Security Council the Head of State approved the immediate plan of action developed by the Government.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Russia Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    National Guard and tourist police new uniform presented
    Head of State familiarizes with new app Qorgau ensuring road safety
    Kazakh President surveys Counterdrug project
    Fight against crime should be uncompromising – Head of State
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events