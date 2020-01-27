Go to the main site
    Head of State calls on UAE financial institutes to cooperate with AIFC

    27 January 2020, 21:43

    ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on the largest financial institutes of the United Arab Emirates to cooperate with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Kazinform reports.

    While addressing the UAE captains of industry in Abu Dhabi on Monday, the Head of State said finance is one of the promising spheres of cooperation for Kazakhstan and the UAE, especially between the AIFC and local financial institutes.

    President Tokayev stressed Kazakhstan constantly enhances AIFC potential to make it the Islamic financial services hub in the Central Asian region where some 200 million Muslims reside.

    He also revealed that Kazakhstan’s top national companies in the sphere of oil and gas, railway and telecommunications will go public at AIFC and invited UAE partners to participate in the IPO.

    Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a two-day visit to the UAE.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and the UAE Astana International Financial Centre
