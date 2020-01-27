Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Business

Head of State calls on UAE financial institutes to cooperate with AIFC

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 January 2020, 21:43
Head of State calls on UAE financial institutes to cooperate with AIFC

ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on the largest financial institutes of the United Arab Emirates to cooperate with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Kazinform reports.

While addressing the UAE captains of industry in Abu Dhabi on Monday, the Head of State said finance is one of the promising spheres of cooperation for Kazakhstan and the UAE, especially between the AIFC and local financial institutes.

President Tokayev stressed Kazakhstan constantly enhances AIFC potential to make it the Islamic financial services hub in the Central Asian region where some 200 million Muslims reside.

He also revealed that Kazakhstan’s top national companies in the sphere of oil and gas, railway and telecommunications will go public at AIFC and invited UAE partners to participate in the IPO.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a two-day visit to the UAE.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and the UAE   Astana International Financial Centre  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%