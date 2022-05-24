Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State briefed on realization of his tasks regarding NSC's reformation

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 May 2022, 18:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev heard a report on the main outcomes of the work of the Committee for the current month, tasks for the upcoming period, and measures to realize the Decree on the National Security Committee's reformation.

Sagimbayev briefed on the measures the Committee takes to combat international terrorism, channels of illegal traffic in drugs and weapons, including ones stolen following the January events, as well as measures to strengthen the protection of State border.

According to the information presented to the President, as a result of the operations conducted a number of international and regional drug channels were eliminated, and over 15kg of psychotropic substances and four tones of precursors were removed from illegal circulation. The activity of criminal groups involved in firearm and ammunition trafficking was eliminated and caches were identified.

In order to maintain the combat readiness, the staff of the Anti-terrorist center carried out three command and staff and 29 operational and tactical training. During the border protection, 632 violators were detained, and over 11km of poaching fishing tackles were removed in the Caspian Sea.

Illegal movement of over KZT230mln worth of currency and gold, KZT77.9mln worth of goods, and KZT2.5mln worth of fuel and lubricants were prevented.

The Head of State was also briefed on the implementation of his tasks regarding the Committee's reformation, including necessary structural changes in the core operations services, ensuring tasks of the country's leadership are fulfilled, as well as greater performance efficiency.


