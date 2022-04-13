Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State briefed on Khabar Agency’s upcoming projects

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 April 2022, 13:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of Khabar Agency JSC Berik Uali, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting in the Akorda presidential residence, President Tokayev was informed about the work of the TV channels belonging to Khabar Agency JSC and the plans to carry out technical modernization of the agency.

Berik Uali briefed the Head of State on the upcoming projects of the agency set to be launched in the nearest future, as well as production of news and sociopolitical content.

In conclusion, noting the important role of the agency in implementing the state information policy Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an instruction to bring the work of Khabar’s family in line with latest trends.


