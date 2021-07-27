Head of State briefed on Akmola region’s investment projects

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev head a report from akim (governor) of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev during his working trip to the region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his report governor Marzhikpayev highlighted the implementation of investment projects in the region and prospects of the development of Kokshetau city.

The President was briefed on the main socioeconomic indicators of the region, investment projects in agro-industrial sphere, tourism, mining complex, mechanical engineering, construction sector, energy and other sectors.

Having heard the report, the Head of State outlined the priorities of the region’s development.



