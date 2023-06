Head of State awards military ranks ahead of Defender of Fatherland Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the decree awarding the top military and special ranks, military ranks and qualification classes, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The decree was inked on May 6.

The Defender of the Fatherland Day is marked in Kazakhstan on the 7th of May annually.