    Head of State attends SEEC session in narrow format

    25 May 2023, 17:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan participated in the regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in Moscow, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Attending the session in the narrow format were Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Russia and SEEC Chairman Vladimir Putin and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich.

    During the session, the participants exchanged views on the most relevant issues related to activities and prospects of development of the Eurasian Economic Council.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

