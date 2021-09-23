Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State attends ‘Otpantau 2021’ exercise in Mangistau region

    23 September 2021, 17:19

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the operational-strategic command and staff exercise «Otpantau 2021» on the second and last day of his working trip to Mangistau region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The exercise took place at the «Oimasha» military training area when the Supreme Commander-in-Chief inspected the forward control post of the General Staff and heard reports of the Minister of Defense, commanders of the Kazakh armed forces as well as akim (governor) of Karaganda region.

    During the visit Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the preparedness of the special task units, modern military equipment and familiarized with the presentation on construction of a military hospital in Aktau.

    Afterwards, President Tokayev followed the course of the «Otpantau 2021» exercise from the viewing platform.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Army President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President Tokayev arrives in Abai region