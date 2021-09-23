Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State attends ‘Otpantau 2021’ exercise in Mangistau region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 September 2021, 17:19
Head of State attends ‘Otpantau 2021’ exercise in Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the operational-strategic command and staff exercise «Otpantau 2021» on the second and last day of his working trip to Mangistau region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The exercise took place at the «Oimasha» military training area when the Supreme Commander-in-Chief inspected the forward control post of the General Staff and heard reports of the Minister of Defense, commanders of the Kazakh armed forces as well as akim (governor) of Karaganda region.

photo

During the visit Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the preparedness of the special task units, modern military equipment and familiarized with the presentation on construction of a military hospital in Aktau.

photo

Afterwards, President Tokayev followed the course of the «Otpantau 2021» exercise from the viewing platform.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Army   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea