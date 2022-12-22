Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-18-20℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State attends exhibition dedicated to life and creative work of Abai

    22 December 2022, 20:11

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the exhibition «Abai. The Legacy of Brotherly People» dedicated to the life and creative work of great poet and thinker Abai in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The event was held to further strengthen the ties of friendship ad brotherhood between the people and countries.

    Special place in the exhibition was dedicated to the life stages of Abai, his image in the works of painters Kasteev, Tansykbayev, Sidorkin, Utepbayev as well as the connection between Novoiy’s poems and the works of the Kazakh poet.

    Also, over 120 exhibitions from the fund of Abai’s state historic-cultural and literary-memorial museum-reserve Zhidebai-Boreli were on display.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan Exhibition
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev completes state visit to Uzbekistan
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan launch construction of joint ventures
    Kazakh, Uzbek Presidents sign alliance and border demarcation treaties
    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to sign border demarcation agreement
    Popular
    1 S. Korea to roll out 15 projects aimed at fostering new growth engines
    2 Kazakhstan claims 2 gold, 1 silver at Asian Para Karate Championship in Tashkent
    3 U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 100 mln -- Johns Hopkins University
    4 COVID-19 kills 5 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    5 December 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events