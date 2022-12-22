Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State attends exhibition dedicated to life and creative work of Abai

22 December 2022, 20:11
Head of State attends exhibition dedicated to life and creative work of Abai

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the exhibition «Abai. The Legacy of Brotherly People» dedicated to the life and creative work of great poet and thinker Abai in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The event was held to further strengthen the ties of friendship ad brotherhood between the people and countries.

Special place in the exhibition was dedicated to the life stages of Abai, his image in the works of painters Kasteev, Tansykbayev, Sidorkin, Utepbayev as well as the connection between Novoiy’s poems and the works of the Kazakh poet.

Also, over 120 exhibitions from the fund of Abai’s state historic-cultural and literary-memorial museum-reserve Zhidebai-Boreli were on display.


Photo: akorda.kz


Related news
Tokayev completes state visit to Uzbekistan
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan launch construction of joint ventures
Kazakh, Uzbek Presidents sign alliance and border demarcation treaties
Теги:
Read also
Tokayev completes state visit to Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan: two neighbors, two strategic partners
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan launch construction of joint ventures
Kazakh, Uzbek Presidents sign alliance and border demarcation treaties
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to sign border demarcation agreement
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan hold talks in narrow format
President Tokayev arrives at Intl Congress Center in Tashkent
President of Kazakhstan visits Tole bi Mausoleum in Tashkent
News Partner
Popular
1 S. Korea to roll out 15 projects aimed at fostering new growth engines
2 Kazakhstan claims 2 gold, 1 silver at Asian Para Karate Championship in Tashkent
3 U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 100 mln -- Johns Hopkins University
4 COVID-19 kills 5 more Iranians over past 24 hours
5 December 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

News