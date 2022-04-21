Head of State attends event on 30th anniv of State Guard Service

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the activity of the State Guard Service. He also took part in the solemn event and congratulated the State Guard Service’s employees on the anniversary, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Head of State noted the important role of the State Guard Service in the system of national security provision and special responsibility rested on the Service’s personnel.

«Ensuring the safety of the leadership of the country as well as guarding the strategic facilities and high-rank foreign guests is a serious task which you fulfill decently. Certainly, it indicates that over 30 years good traditions and continuity have been established. Today, the Service’s potential is huge; there is a great technical and operative capacity. It is for sure that the State Guard Service is a team of true patriots. In most difficult and responsible moments you selflessly serve the Motherland,» said Tokayev.

The President spoke in detail of the great capacity of the State Guard Service in confronting different challenges and threats in the modern geopolitical situation.

«It is necessary to further develop the knowledge and skills of the personnel and improve the entire system of state guard. The State Guard Service is a special structure, therefore high requirements are in place. I am sure that you will qualitatively and promptly fulfill all tasks assigned. I thank you for perfect service,» highlighted the Head of State.

Tokayev wished success to the personnel of the Service. Some of the personnel were given the state awards, including the Aibyn orders, class 1 and 2, Zhauyngerlik erligi ushin medal, and letters of thanks.

The Head of State attended the festive concert afterwards.



