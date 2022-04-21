Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State attends event on 30th anniv of State Guard Service

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 April 2022, 15:45
Head of State attends event on 30th anniv of State Guard Service

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the activity of the State Guard Service. He also took part in the solemn event and congratulated the State Guard Service’s employees on the anniversary, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Head of State noted the important role of the State Guard Service in the system of national security provision and special responsibility rested on the Service’s personnel.

«Ensuring the safety of the leadership of the country as well as guarding the strategic facilities and high-rank foreign guests is a serious task which you fulfill decently. Certainly, it indicates that over 30 years good traditions and continuity have been established. Today, the Service’s potential is huge; there is a great technical and operative capacity. It is for sure that the State Guard Service is a team of true patriots. In most difficult and responsible moments you selflessly serve the Motherland,» said Tokayev.

The President spoke in detail of the great capacity of the State Guard Service in confronting different challenges and threats in the modern geopolitical situation.

«It is necessary to further develop the knowledge and skills of the personnel and improve the entire system of state guard. The State Guard Service is a special structure, therefore high requirements are in place. I am sure that you will qualitatively and promptly fulfill all tasks assigned. I thank you for perfect service,» highlighted the Head of State.

Tokayev wished success to the personnel of the Service. Some of the personnel were given the state awards, including the Aibyn orders, class 1 and 2, Zhauyngerlik erligi ushin medal, and letters of thanks.

The Head of State attended the festive concert afterwards.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Security   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region