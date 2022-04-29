Head of State assigns to set up ethno-mediation training centre

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Ksssym-Jomart Tokayev assigned some state bodies to put forward suggestions on building an ethno-mediation training centre, Kazinform reports.

«The Assembly proceeded to build a unique institution of professional mediators. It is a new approach. It is necessary to create the ethno-mediation training centre, and organize training courses involving the majority of district public servants,» President Tokayev said at today’s session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

The Information and Social Development, Education and Science Ministries, and Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, the secretariat of the Assembly are charged to bring forward system-based proposals on this issue.

He expressed confidence that mediators trained by the Assembly will contribute to curbing violations in the society, preventing crimes against women and children.

He resumed that the Assembly should tune up close cooperation with the human rights ombudsman since this institution in conformity with the constitutional reform started may soon get the constitutional status.



