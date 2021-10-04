Go to the main site
    Head of State arrives in Zhambyl region

    4 October 2021, 14:00

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Zhambyl region for a working visit, Kazinform reports.

    President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali took to his official Facebook account to announce the visit.

    According to Uali, during the trip the President will pay a visit to a biopharmaceutical plant where he will familiarize with the process of anti-COVID vaccine production.

    President Tokayev will also visit a number of social facilities and will hear a report of akim (governor) of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev on socioeconomic situation in the region.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

