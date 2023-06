Head of State arrives in N Kazakhstan rgn for working visit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in North Kazakhstan region for a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

The President is to visit a number of industrial enterprises as well as get familiarized with the ongoing harvesting campaign in the region.