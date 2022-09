5 September 2022 11:21

Head of State arrives in Kostanay region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived for a working visit in Kostanay region to get acquainted with the wildfires suppression efforts in Auliekol district, the official Telegram Channel of the President’s press service reads.

Photo: t.me/bort_01