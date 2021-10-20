Head of State arrives in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Karaganda region with a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from his Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Uali took to his official Facebook account to reveal the program of the President’s working trip to the region.

While in Zhezkazgan, the Head of State will launch the Zhairemsk polymetallic ore-dressing plant and will familiarize with Kazakhmys company’s plans on social development and expansion of the mineral resources base of Zhezkazgan district.

In addition, President Tokayev plans to pay a visit to a specialized boarding school for talented children ‘Orken’ and the historical and cultural complex ‘Zhoshy khan’ in Ulytau district.