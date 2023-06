Head of State arrives in Almaty on working trip

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Almaty on a working trip, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

In Almaty, the Head of State will pay a visit to a number of social facilities and hold meetings.

He is also set to hold talks with Foreign Minister of South Korea Park Jin in Almaty.