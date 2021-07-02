Go to the main site
    Head of State appoints ambassadors to a number of countries

    2 July 2021, 12:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Kazakhstan’s ambassadors to a number of foreign countries, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State decreed to appoint Madi Atamkulov as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Serbia; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden Sergei Nurtayev was named the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Denmark concurrently; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federative Republic of Brazil Bolat Nussupov was designated as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Argentine and the Republic of Chile concurrently.

    Gabit Syzdykbekov was relieved of the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Serbia and Madi Atamkulov was relieved of the post of the Chief of Protocol of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

