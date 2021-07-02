Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Head of State appoints ambassadors to a number of countries

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 July 2021, 12:34
Head of State appoints ambassadors to a number of countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Kazakhstan’s ambassadors to a number of foreign countries, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State decreed to appoint Madi Atamkulov as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Serbia; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden Sergei Nurtayev was named the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Denmark concurrently; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federative Republic of Brazil Bolat Nussupov was designated as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Argentine and the Republic of Chile concurrently.

Gabit Syzdykbekov was relieved of the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Serbia and Madi Atamkulov was relieved of the post of the Chief of Protocol of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


President of Kazakhstan    Appointments, dismissals   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy