Head of State appoints ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart signed a number of decrees on the appointment of ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

Viktor Temirbayev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Bulgaria. He was relieved of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Lithuania.

Timur Urazayev has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Lithuania.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyevhas been appointed as non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Albania.

Viktor Temirbayev was born on July 16, 1967.

In 1993, he graduated from the Moscow Institute of Electronic Machine Engineering

In 1999, he graduated from the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, majoring in International Relations.

Since 1993, he has been working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 1993 to 1994, he was Referent of International Economic Relations Division, Attaché of the State Protocol Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 1994 to 1997, he was the Attaché, 3rd Secretary of the Kazakh Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

From 1999 to 2003, he was 2nd Secretary, 1st Secretary, Counsellor at the International Security and Armament Control Division of the Department for Multilateral Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2003 to 2005, he was 1st Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the State of Israel.

From 2005 to 2006, he was the Head of the Asian Security Section of the Department for Multilateral Cooperation of the Kazakh MFA.

From 2006 to 2007, he was the Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the CICA Secretariat, Chief of the Political Section.

From 2007 to 2009, he was Deputy Head of the Representative Office of JSC Kazyna in Almaty, Director of the Department of Corporate Development at JSC National Innovation Fund, JSC NWF Samruk-Kazyna

From 2010 to 2018, he was the Counselor, Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation

Since August 2018, he has worked as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Lithuania



Timur Orazayevwas born on March 20, 1967. He is a graduate of the Aktobe Pedagogical Institution (1991), In 1999, he completed the International Diplomatic Courses at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From 1999 to 2003, he was the Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation.

From 2003 to 2004, he worked for the CIS Affairs Committee of the Kazakh MFA. He was also the Chief of the Division for Cooperation with Russia of the CIS Affairs Committee.

From 2004 to 2008, he was Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Bulgaria.

From 2008-2011, he was Director of the CIS Department of the Kazakh MFA.

From 2011 to 2016, he was Ambassador at Large of the Kazakh MFA (Special Envoy for Afghanistan).

From 2016 to 2021, he was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic Kazakhstan to the Republic of Armenia.

Born on June 26, 1975, Yerkebulan Sapiyev, is a graduate of Ankara University (1998) and Istanbul Aydin University (2017).

From 1999 to 2003, he held various positions at the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

From 2003 to 2004, he worked at the CJSC Small Entrepreneurship Development Fund in Almaty.

From 2004 to 2006, he was Chief Expert, Head of the Sector for Socio-Economic Analysis at the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2006 to 2011, he was the Counsellor, Minister Counsellor of the Kazakhstan Embassy in Türkiye.

From 2011 to 2013, he was Deputy Director of the Department for Central Asia, South Caucasus and Türkiye of the Kazakh MFA.

From 2013 to 2014, he was Deputy Director of the Department for Asian Cooperation of the Kazakh MFA.

From 2014 to 2018, Yerkebulan Sapiyev was Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Istanbul (Türkiye).

From 2018 to 2019, he was Advisor to the Governor of Turkestan region, Ambassador at Large of the Kazakh MFA.

From 2019 to 2022, he was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan.