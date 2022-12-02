Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Head of State appoints akim of Zhambyl region

    2 December 2022, 14:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Nurzhan Nurzhigitov has been named as the akim of Zhambyl region in accordance with the decree signed by the Head of State, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Born in 1967, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov is a graduate of the Leningrad Agricultural Institute and the Zhambyl Humanitarian and Technical University.

    Throughout his career he held many posts in Zhambyl region. For instance, he was the akim (head) of Baizak district in 2019-2021.

    Between 2021 and 2022 he served as the deputy akim (governor) of Zhambyl region.

    On April 7, 2022 he was named the akim (governor) of Zhambyl region.


    Photo from open sources

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Zhambyl region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Berik Abdigaliuly reappointed as akim of Ulytau region
    Nariman Turegaliyev becomes new akim of W Kazakhstan region
    New Governor of Kyzylorda region named
    New akim of Kostanay region named
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan receives 210 thou doses of Pfizer vaccine
    2 Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council
    3 Treacherous weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend
    4 South Korean company to build thermal power plant in Zhambyl rgn
    5 Kazakhstan needs more than 7,700 medical workers