Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Head of State appoints akim of Zhambyl region

2 December 2022, 14:34
Head of State appoints akim of Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Nurzhan Nurzhigitov has been named as the akim of Zhambyl region in accordance with the decree signed by the Head of State, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1967, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov is a graduate of the Leningrad Agricultural Institute and the Zhambyl Humanitarian and Technical University.

Throughout his career he held many posts in Zhambyl region. For instance, he was the akim (head) of Baizak district in 2019-2021.

Between 2021 and 2022 he served as the deputy akim (governor) of Zhambyl region.

On April 7, 2022 he was named the akim (governor) of Zhambyl region.


Photo from open sources


Теги:
Related news
Berik Abdigaliuly reappointed as akim of Ulytau region
Nariman Turegaliyev becomes new akim of W Kazakhstan region
New Governor of Kyzylorda region named
Read also
Yerbolat Dossayev reelected as Almaty mayor
Akmola region Governor named
South Korean company to build thermal power plant in Zhambyl rgn
Nurlan Nogayev to head Mangistau region
Berik Abdigaliuly reappointed as akim of Ulytau region
Nariman Turegaliyev becomes new akim of W Kazakhstan region
New Governor of Kyzylorda region named
Nurlan Urakhayev reappointed Abai region Governor
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan receives 210 thou doses of Pfizer vaccine
2 Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council
3 These are the world's most expensive cities to live in 2022
4 Treacherous weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend
5 Orteke musical-puppet art, folklore character Kozhanasyr inscribed on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

News