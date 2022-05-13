Go to the main site
    Head of State amends law on budget for 2022-2024

    13 May 2022, 07:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On republican budget for 2022-2024», Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

    The President also inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the guaranteed transfer from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2022-2024».

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders
