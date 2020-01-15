Go to the main site
    Head of State addressed reps of Presidential youth personnel reserve

    15 January 2020, 11:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed participants of the Presidential youth personnel reserve, Kazinform correspondent reported Wednesday.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that forming the Presidential youth personnel reserve was a key point of his presidential campaign. In his opinion youth is the main driving force of the country’s development.

    «Each of you has showed a high level of professional competence, proved a sincere desire to work for the welfare of our state. Thus, I invited all of you to Akorda to meet with you personally, to listen to your opinions on the issues relevant to the country and to present my vision of the tasks facing the participants of the personnel reserve. Today I hope to have high-quality intercommunication», the President added.

    It should be noted that Akorda is holding the meeting of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the representatives of the Presidential youth personnel reserve.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
