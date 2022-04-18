Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Head of Serbian Orthodox Church invited to attend Congress of Leaders of World Religions

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 April 2022, 17:14
Head of Serbian Orthodox Church invited to attend Congress of Leaders of World Religions

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Madi Atamkulov met with Serbian Patriarch Porfirije at the Patriarchal Palace, and on behalf of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented an invitation to the Head of the Serbian Orthodox Church to take part in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, that is scheduled for September 14-15, 2022 in the city of Nur-Sultan.

Ambassador Atamkulov noted that it would be the first participation of the Head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. He emphasized that the interfaith forum in Nur-Sultan provides an opportunity for all confessions to be heard, as well as to present their own vision in resolving urgent problems of mankind, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Serbian Patriarch, Archbishop of Pech, Metropolitan of Belgrade and Karlovcy Porfirije thanked for the invitation and expressed his interest in participating in the World religious congress.

In turn, the Kazakhstani diplomat stressed that Patriarch Porfirije’s experience and wisdom would provide a significant contribution of the Serbian Orthodox Church to the global interreligious dialogue at the platform of the Congress in Kazakhstan, as well as the search for ways to overcome the acute problems of our time and to maintain peace and concord between confessions and peoples.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed a number of other aspects of cooperation and interaction.


Foreign policy    Religion   Kazakhstan   Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP