Head of Serbian Orthodox Church invited to attend Congress of Leaders of World Religions

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Madi Atamkulov met with Serbian Patriarch Porfirije at the Patriarchal Palace, and on behalf of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented an invitation to the Head of the Serbian Orthodox Church to take part in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, that is scheduled for September 14-15, 2022 in the city of Nur-Sultan.

Ambassador Atamkulov noted that it would be the first participation of the Head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. He emphasized that the interfaith forum in Nur-Sultan provides an opportunity for all confessions to be heard, as well as to present their own vision in resolving urgent problems of mankind, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Serbian Patriarch, Archbishop of Pech, Metropolitan of Belgrade and Karlovcy Porfirije thanked for the invitation and expressed his interest in participating in the World religious congress.

In turn, the Kazakhstani diplomat stressed that Patriarch Porfirije’s experience and wisdom would provide a significant contribution of the Serbian Orthodox Church to the global interreligious dialogue at the platform of the Congress in Kazakhstan, as well as the search for ways to overcome the acute problems of our time and to maintain peace and concord between confessions and peoples.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed a number of other aspects of cooperation and interaction.