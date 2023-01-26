Go to the main site
    Head of Senate economic policy committee named

    26 January 2023, 11:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Suindik Aldashev is appointed as the chairman of the economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship committee of the Kazakh Senate, Kazinform reports.

    Suindik Aldashev was born on June 25, 1963. He is a graduate of the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Oil and Gas (1986) and Central Asian University (2008).

    From 2012 to 2017 he was First Deputy Governor of Mangistau region.

    Since November 2017, he has worked as First Vice President of JSC Karazhanbasmunay.

