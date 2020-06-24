Go to the main site
    Head of Russian Orthodox Church wishes speedy recovery to Elbasy

    24 June 2020, 14:38

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill has expressed support and wished a speedy recovery to First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports referring to the Moscow Patriarchate's official website.

    Head of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill expressed his support to Nursultan Nazarbayev in the latter's battle against the COVID-19 virus.

    He also wished a speedy recovery and expressed his hope and belief that God would help in the battle against the virus so that Elbasy could continue contributing to the country's development.

    As reported on June 18, First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had been tested positive for coronavirus and had to self-isolate. According to Press Secretary of Elbasy Aidos Ukibai, Nursultan Nazarbayev is under medical supervision. Elbasy keeps on working remotely.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

