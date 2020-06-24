Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of Russian Orthodox Church wishes speedy recovery to Elbasy

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 June 2020, 14:38
Head of Russian Orthodox Church wishes speedy recovery to Elbasy

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill has expressed support and wished a speedy recovery to First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports referring to the Moscow Patriarchate's official website.

Head of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill expressed his support to Nursultan Nazarbayev in the latter's battle against the COVID-19 virus.

He also wished a speedy recovery and expressed his hope and belief that God would help in the battle against the virus so that Elbasy could continue contributing to the country's development.

As reported on June 18, First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had been tested positive for coronavirus and had to self-isolate. According to Press Secretary of Elbasy Aidos Ukibai, Nursultan Nazarbayev is under medical supervision. Elbasy keeps on working remotely.


Coronavirus   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023