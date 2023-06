Head of regional development department at PM’s Office named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nurlybek Nalibayev is appointed the head of the regional development department at the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office, primeminister.kz reads.

Born in 1976 in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University, Kazakh Law and Humanities’ University.

In 2013-2021 acted as the Mayor of Kyzylorda city, Kyzylorda region.