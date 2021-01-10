Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Head of Presidential Administration votes in parliamentary elections

    10 January 2021, 11:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the Presidential Administration Yerlan Koshanov cast his vote in the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan at polling station number 110, Kazinform reports.

    The polling station is located at the building of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC.

    All the sanitary norms are observed there.

    As earlier reported, elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan are being held today in Kazakhstan. Five parties, namely Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party, Adal Political Party, Nur Otan Party, People’s Party of Kazakhstan and Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan are taking part in the elections. All the parties nominated 312 candidates to the Majilis. 832 candidates were nominated to the Maslikhats.

    As of 07:00 a.m. January 10, 2021, 8, 141 election districts opened their doors in 12 regions of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region