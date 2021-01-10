Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of Presidential Administration votes in parliamentary elections

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2021, 11:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the Presidential Administration Yerlan Koshanov cast his vote in the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan at polling station number 110, Kazinform reports.

The polling station is located at the building of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC.

All the sanitary norms are observed there.

As earlier reported, elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan are being held today in Kazakhstan. Five parties, namely Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party, Adal Political Party, Nur Otan Party, People’s Party of Kazakhstan and Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan are taking part in the elections. All the parties nominated 312 candidates to the Majilis. 832 candidates were nominated to the Maslikhats.

As of 07:00 a.m. January 10, 2021, 8, 141 election districts opened their doors in 12 regions of Kazakhstan.


