Head of OSCE short-term observer mission supports socio-political reforms in Kazakhstan

NICOSIA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cyprus Satybaldy Burshakov held a meeting with the Special Coordinator and leader of the OSCE short-term observer mission for the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, member of the House of Representatives of Cyprus Irene Charalambides, Kazinform learned from the Kazakh MFA press office.

The parties discussed the preparations for the upcoming early election of the deputies of the Mazhilis of the Parliament and maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan, set for March 19, 2023. The sides exchanged also views on the OSCE/ODIHR Interim Report on Election Observation.







Ambassador Burshakov informed Charalambides about important political and social-economic reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as about the current election campaign and activities of political parties. The Kazakh diplomat spoke on the specifics of the current election campaign in the context of new changes to the electoral legislation and electoral system of the country that came into force on January 1, 2023.

In turn, Charalambides confirmed her intention to cooperate constructively with the Kazakh side in the process of observing the elections, noting that the main goal of the current and other similar missions is to assist the host country in its efforts to further improve the electoral system and practice.

The Head of the OSCE observer mission expressed her support to the social-political reforms and the process of democratic reforms in Kazakhstan.