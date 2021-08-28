Go to the main site
    Head of Orthodox Church condoles over tragedy in Zhambyl region

    28 August 2021, 15:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan expressed condolences to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the tragedy in Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports referring to Mitropolia.kz.

    Sharing the sorrow for loss with all people of the city and the region he expressed deepest condolences to the grieving families and wished sooner recovery to those injured. He also expressed confidence that members of the Chimkent eparchy of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan render all the needy necessary assistance and spiritual support.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Army Zhambyl region Incidents Religion
