    Head of Office of Kazakh Ministry of National Economy appointed

    17 February 2022, 20:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Danabek Kerimrai has been appointed the head of the Office of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Born in 1982 in Shymkent city, Danabek Kerimrai is a graduate of the Miras University, the Auezov South Kazakhstan University and the Academy of Psychology, Entrepreneurship and Management.

    Mr. Kerimrai started his professional career in the regional administration of South Kazakhstan region.

    He also worked at the Ministry of Environmental Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Regional Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Since July 2017 he has been serving as the director of the Economy and Finance Department of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

