    Head of Nur-Sultan Public Health Department steps down

    15 July 2020, 18:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Saule Kissikova has stepped down from the post of the Head of the Public Health Department of Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform reports.

    Her deputy Aliya Rustemova will step in to replace her until the position will be filled in with suitable candidate.

    Kazinform has been notified that Ms Kissikova was appointed the head of the Medical Center of the President's Affairs Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Born in 1963 Ms Kissikova is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical Institute. He kicked off her professional career as a physician in Almaty city.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

