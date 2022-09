Head of national pediatrics and pediatric surgery centre named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Abai Kussainov is appointed as the head of the national pediatrics and pediatric surgery centre JSC, the Kazakh healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

He graduated from the Asfendiyarov Kazakh State Medical University.

Kussainov started his career in 1995.

From 2010 up to the present headed the pediatric emergency care centre in Almaty.