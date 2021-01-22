Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Head of Ministry of Energy’s Office appointed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 January 2021, 12:09
Head of Ministry of Energy’s Office appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Talgat Momyshev has been designated the Head of the Office of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s official website.

Talgat Momyshev was born in 1968 in Akmola region. Throughout his professional career he held numerous posts and worked for the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Oil and Gas, the Ministry of Energy, and the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He served as the deputy akim (governor) of Zhambyl region in 2018-2019. Prior to the recent appointment he was the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty