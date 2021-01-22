Head of Ministry of Energy’s Office appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Talgat Momyshev has been designated the Head of the Office of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s official website.

Talgat Momyshev was born in 1968 in Akmola region. Throughout his professional career he held numerous posts and worked for the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Oil and Gas, the Ministry of Energy, and the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He served as the deputy akim (governor) of Zhambyl region in 2018-2019. Prior to the recent appointment he was the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.