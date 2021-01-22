Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of Labor Ministry’s Office named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 January 2021, 11:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aida Kurmangaliyeva has appointed the Head of the Office of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1970, Ms Kurmangaliyeva is the graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy (1993). She began her professional career at KazAgroProm in 1988 and then worked for the ministries of finance, economy, and budget planning, healthcare, labor and social protection of the population.

Prior to the recent appointment she served as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Appointments, dismissals  
