Head of Kurdish Association of Kazakhstan Knyaz Mirzoyev passes away

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 August 2021, 13:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Knyaz Mirzoyev, a member of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, head of the Association of the Kurds of Kazakhstan, passed away at the age of 75 yesterday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mirzoyev was born on May 1, 1947. He took active participation in the work of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

In a statement the Information and Social Development Ministry highly commended the active civil position and human qualities of late Mirzoyev.

«Knyaz Mirzoyev was a real professional and a person fully dedicated to the work of his life. The Information and Social Development Ministry expresses the sincere words of condolence to the family, close ones, and colleagues of Mirzoyev on his untimely passing,» reads the statement.


Kazakhstan   Ministry of Information and Communications   
