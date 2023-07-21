Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Head of Khromtau district appointed in Aktobe region

    21 July 2023, 12:44

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Nurkhan Tleumuratov has been designated as the new akim of Khromtau district of Aktobe region, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the regional administration.

    Akim (governor) of Aktobe region introduced Nurkhan Tleumuratov to the staff of the regional administration and gave him instructions regarding further socioeconomic development of the district.

    Born in 1991 in Khromtau district, Nurkhan Tleumuratov is a graduate of the Kazakhstani and British universities and member of the Presidential Candidates’ Pool.

    He started his professional career in 2013 in the Aktobe regional administration and then served as a regional director of KAZAKH INVEST national company.

    Since April 2020 he has been serving as the head of the entrepreneurship department of Aktobe region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Aktobe region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Saran mayor relieved of his post
    New Vice Minister of Industry of Kazakhstan named
    New head of Burabay district named in Akmola region
    New mayor of Ridder named
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target