Head of Kazakh Presidential Administration’s internal policy department appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Bolat Tlepov is appointed as the head of the internal policy department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Tlepov born in 1978 in Kentau is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

Prior to the appointment worked as the state inspector of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.