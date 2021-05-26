Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Head of Kazakh Information Ministry’s Office named

    26 May 2021, 12:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aizhan Shainazarova has been appointed as the head of the Office of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the prime minister.

    Born in 1971 in Almaty city, she is a graduate of the Saint Petersburg State University and the National School of Public Policy of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    She began her professional career in 1993 at the Almaty branch of the Zhambyl Institute of Light and Food Industry. Then she worked for the Kazakh State Management Academy and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

    In 2001 she joined the Ministry of Culture, Information and Public Accord. Three years later she started working at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Since February 2021 and up until recently she was the deputy akim (head) of Yessil district of Nur-Sultan city.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan