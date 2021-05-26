Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of Kazakh Information Ministry’s Office named

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 May 2021, 12:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aizhan Shainazarova has been appointed as the head of the Office of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the prime minister.

Born in 1971 in Almaty city, she is a graduate of the Saint Petersburg State University and the National School of Public Policy of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

She began her professional career in 1993 at the Almaty branch of the Zhambyl Institute of Light and Food Industry. Then she worked for the Kazakh State Management Academy and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

In 2001 she joined the Ministry of Culture, Information and Public Accord. Three years later she started working at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since February 2021 and up until recently she was the deputy akim (head) of Yessil district of Nur-Sultan city.


