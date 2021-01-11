Head of Karaganda rgn sanitary and epidemiological control department appointed

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Yuri Zalygin is appointed as the new head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Karaganda region. Governor of the region Zhenis Kassymbek introduced him at the operational meeting held online.

Zalygin graduated from the Karaganda State Medical Academy, Kazakhstan-Russian University.

Since November 2020 up to present worked at deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Karaganda region of the sanitary and epidemiological control committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.



