    Head of Elbasy's Security Service appointed

    25 August 2021, 17:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy decreed to appoint Zhasulan Sarsembay as the Deputy Head of the State Security Service - Head of the Security Service of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    The former Head of the Security Service of the Elbasy Batyrbek Baibossynov was relieved of his duties due to a transfer to another appointment.

    As earlier reported, Baibossynov was appointed as the Deputy Head of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

