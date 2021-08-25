Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Head of Elbasy's Security Service appointed

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
25 August 2021, 17:00
Head of Elbasy's Security Service appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy decreed to appoint Zhasulan Sarsembay as the Deputy Head of the State Security Service - Head of the Security Service of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

The former Head of the Security Service of the Elbasy Batyrbek Baibossynov was relieved of his duties due to a transfer to another appointment.

As earlier reported, Baibossynov was appointed as the Deputy Head of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan.


Appointments, dismissals   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty